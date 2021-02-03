Drive asks to spread the love

Delta Community Action Foundation, Inc. is calling on the public to help ‘Spread the Love’ during the month of February.
Delta is having a peanut butter and jelly food drive to help ‘Spread the Love’ to local citizens in need of food.
Donations can be dropped off at the following Delta Community Action locations:
• Pauls Valley – 225 W. McClure.
• Lindsay – 308 SW 2nd.
• Purcell – 122 W. Main.
The agency’s 2020 Community Needs Assessment revealed the need for food ranked eighth in overall need.
The Spread the Love Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive, sponsored by Delta Community Action Foundation, Inc., will continue through the end of February.
• An Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive is also coming to Pauls Valley this month.
An OBI bloodmobile will in between the Garvin County Sheriff's Office and Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb.19.
To schedule an appointment call Shari Kendall at the library, 405-238-5188.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
• A representative of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is returning to a pre-virus practice of coming to Pauls Valley twice a month to help vets with benefit claims.
The veterans service rep will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
For more call 918-397-2560.
• A new community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
• With the pandemic postponing the Pauls Valley alumni reunion in 2020 some help is being sought to continue supporting a program giving scholarships to local high school grads.
Send donations to Pauls Valley Alumni Association, P.O. Box 956, Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
Alums are also asked to keep sending in names, addresses and their graduation year to pvhsgrads@yahoo.com.
The reunion has been rescheduled for June 25-26, 2021.
