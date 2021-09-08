Drive meant to help young victims

Awareness about child abuse and helping some young victims are the goals of a drive asking for some support all this month.
The Garvin County Sheriff's Office and police departments across the county are the place to take donated items in a drive being done in coordination with the Mary Abbott Children's House in Norman.
The Mary Abbott facility is a nonprofit child advocacy center providing a safe place for children to tell their stories about an abuse that's occurred to them.
Some of those abused children have come from Garvin County.
Throughout September donations are sought. Some suggestions include:
• Snack and drink items, which are given to children and families when they visit the center.
• Comfort closet items like stuffed animals, blankets, children's underwear, art supplies, journal supplies and toys.
• High demand items like washable classic fat markers and Playdoh. These items are used during each interview.
Donations can be dropped off throughout the month at police departments in Stratford, Paoli, Maysville, Lindsay, Wynnewood and Elmore City or directly at the sheriff's office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Contact Athena Miles with the Garvin County Sheriff's Office, 405-238-7591, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.