Schools might be closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but one in Pauls Valley is planning a drive-thru kind of set up to get next year's students enrolled.
Enrollment for pre-kindergarten students coming to Jefferson Early Learning Center for the 2020-2021 school year is now scheduled for Monday, May 11.
The enrollment is set to go throughout much of the day – from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will be conducted in a “drive-thru” process on the north side of the JELC school building.
“Please remain in your car and we will complete your child's enrollment while you wait,” said school officials.
“We ask parents to please be patient as this will be as new for us as it is for you. We will work to make everything as thorough and quick as possible while maintaining social distancing and practicing safety for everyone.”
Students must turn four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 to be eligible for the PK program.
Parents coming to enroll their child should bring the student's official birth certificate, immunization record, social security card, proof of residency and CDIB card if applicable.
Anyone with questions should contact the JELC office by calling 405-238-6413. If no answer leave a message and school officials will return your call.
Parents can also email JELC Principal Kristi Herd at kherd@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us.
•••
Due to the virus pandemic, pre-kindergarten enrollment at Elmore City-Pernell Schools will be done online for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
The enrollment form will be published at 9 a.m. Monday, May 11 for parents with incoming pre-kindergarten students to complete.
The form will be located on the school webpage, www.ecpbadgers.com, under the Elementary Section and will be labeled Pre-Kindergarten Enrollment.
In order for a student to enter pre-kindergarten, the child must be four years of age prior to Sept. 1, 2020.
Once online enrollment is complete, parents will be contacted and an appointment will be scheduled to bring a number items.
Those items include a state issued birth certificate, up-to-date immunization record, Social Security card and proof of residency (electric bill, water bill, state issued driver license with correct address or rental agreement).
Anyone with questions can email ECP Elementary Principal Sheila Riddle at sriddle@ecpbadgers.com.
