A Smart Driver course from AARP Driver Safety geared at helping adults 50 and older is soon coming to an area school.
The certified course open to the public is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Mid America Technology Center in Wayne, located north of Pauls Valley in neighboring McClain County.
The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.
The course enables drivers to refresh their driving skills and understand how to adjust to age-related challenges.
The course is usually presented to a group of 15 to 20 participants in a six-hour classroom format.
Although the course is geared toward drivers 50 and older, it can be taken by licensed drivers of all ages and there are no tests.
In most states and the District of Columbia, course participants may be eligible to receive a state-mandated, multi-year discount on their auto insurance premiums. Some insurance companies in many other states offer discounts at their own discretion. Participants should contact their insurance company or agent for more details.
The AARP Smart Driver Course covers defensive driving techniques and the normal changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. The course also provides practical techniques for adjusting to these changes to ensure the driver’s own safety and that of others on the road.
During the course, participants learn about current rules of the road and how to operate their vehicles more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment.
Topics include maintaining proper following distance, minimizing the effect of dangerous blind spots, limiting driver distractions such as eating, smoking and cell phone use, properly using safety belts, air bags and all car features, effects of medications on driving, maintaining physical flexibility and monitoring the driving skills and capabilities of yourself and others
Class size is limited. To reserve a seat call or text Dallas at 580-449-3391.
