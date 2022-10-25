Drought also drops test rates

(Courtesy of Trisha Gedon)
As farmers and ranchers across Oklahoma are dealing with the financial repercussions of the 2022 drought, Oklahoma State University Extension is stepping in to help ease some of the financial strain.
Through Dec. 31 the Soil, Water and Forage Analytical Laboratory at OSU is offering reduced costs for nitrate toxicity, forage and feed testing, and livestock water testing.
The drought, along with increases in other agricultural inputs required for successful farming and ranching, has led to producers spending more to keep their operations running.
“We understand the growing stress that farmers and ranchers are feeling as a result of continued drought,” said Damona Doye, associate vice president of OSU Extension.
“We want to assist them in making the best possible decisions for their operations in a challenging time. Appropriate tests can help producers avoid costly mistakes. We hope that discounting the costs of testing services during this critical period encourages more use of our testing facility and makes the tests accessible to all.”
Testing rates are:
• Nitrate toxicity: $2 (was $6)
• Basic forage: $4 (was $14)
• Livestock water: $5 (was $15)
Hailin Zhang, a professor in the OSU Department of Plant and Soil Sciences and testing lab director, said there are several reasons why producers should consider the lab’s testing capabilities.
“Severe drought and other stressful conditions can reduce forage quality and result in nitrate concentration to toxic levels for sorghum and johnsongrass,” Zhang said.
“Forage quality or nitrate testing can optimize livestock rations and avoid cattle poisoning.”
Testing can also improve marketability of the forage and help identify best management practices for forage production.
In addition, drought can have an adverse effect on a pond used as a water source for livestock. If a new well is used, Zhang said water quality should be checked.
With the expected increase in submitted samples, results may take a little longer than the typical two- to five-day turnaround.
Amy Hagerman, OSU Extension agriculture and food policy specialist, said the reduced cost for testing is just one of several initiatives offered for drought support.
“This is something Extension wanted to offer our producers because this has been a tough year,” she said. “I hope people will take advantage of this testing as one more way to protect the safety of their stock.”
Producers who want to test soil, water or forage should contact their local county OSU Extension office for assistance in submitting samples.
•••
Those same offices, like the one in Garvin County, are also the place to get more information on a continuing education unit for private applicator licensing this week.
Morning classes on Thursday, Oct. 27 are on private applicator rules for maintaining a license, grassy week identification in wheat, new herbicide traits in wheat and conventional grassy weed management options in wheat.
That afternoon the topics include managing weeds in pastures, the ins and outs of sandbur control and weed identification in pastures.
