Duck derby is on the way

The sixth annual Duck Derby Race and Diving Contest is set for July 15 at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The small plastic ducks, available for $5 each at the Reynolds Recreation Center, can be decorated any which way.
Ducks will be judged on the most creative decorations and then raced around in the water park's lazy river. Register at the water park.
Prizes for race winners and best decorated will include water park season passes, day passes and merchandise.
It will be $2 for each diving event, which include prizes for the best dive and best cannonball. Register at the recreation center.
Also, more details will come later as the Pauls Valley City Council has voted to hire architects to begin the plans for a complete interior makeover for the pool area of the indoor Bosa Aquatic Center.
Officials say the repairs and renovations to the natatorium area could cost in the neighborhood of $400,000.
•••
The Washita District of the Cub Scouts will host a scouting camp for kids in Pauls Valley the week of June 27 through July 1.
The camp with a wild, wild west theme is from 3:30 to 9 p.m. each day during the week at Wacker Park. It will feature a number of games and activities.
The application deadline is June 16. Go online or contact Rachel Fisher at 580-898-2070 or the council office at 580-223-0831.
•••
A fun and free summer program is now underway at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
It's called the Xtreme Summer Fun program as those invited to participate are children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
A variety of activities and games will be offered most weekday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in June and July for kids up to grade six. All get a snack to start the session and end it with a free lunch.
The theme for the June 27-July 1 is Sports and Fitness Week.
