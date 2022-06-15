Ducks, diving ready for a splash

Year six is on the way for one of Pauls Valley's most unusual events that include cute little participants.
It's the sixth annual Duck Derby Race and Diving Contest now scheduled for July 15 at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The way it works is small plastic ducks, available for $5 each at the Reynolds Recreation Center, races around in the water park's lazy river. Register at the water park.
Prizes for race winners and best decorated will include water park season passes, day passes and merchandise.
It will be $2 for each diving event, which include prizes for the best dive and best cannonball. Register at the recreation center.
•••
A fun and free summer program is now underway at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
It's called the Xtreme Summer Fun program as those invited to participate are children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
A variety of activities and games will be offered most weekday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in June and July for kids up to grade six. All get a snack to start the session and end it with a free lunch.
The theme for the June 20-24 program is Agriculture Week.
•••
A summer reading program is continuing at PV's public library.
The new “Movie and Popcorn” activity is offered at 2 p.m. every Thursday in June at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
A few other activities are also lined up by the library for the summer.
The always popular Extreme Animals program is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 21 at the pavilion near the recreation center.
There’s also the second go-round for the library’s Story Walk activity at Wacker Park.
This one involves 20 story signs spread throughout the park with the first couple near the outdoor pavilion located nearest the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The newest book will be “Augustus and His Smile” by Catherine Rayner.
During June and July the library is also offering a creative writing contest to go with a summer bingo program that focuses on reading.
A monthly coloring contest for all ages already in place will continue through the summer.
•••
The Washita District of the Cub Scouts will host a scouting camp for kids in Pauls Valley the week of June 27 through July 1.
The camp with a wild, wild west theme is from 3:30 to 9 p.m. each day during the week at Wacker Park. It will feature a number of games and activities.
The application deadline is June 16. Go online or contact Rachel Fisher at 580-898-2070 or the council office at 580-223-0831.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.