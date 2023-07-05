Ducks soon to hit the water

Ducks and racing about to again come together for the 7th annual Duck Derby at the water park in Pauls Valley.
This year’s duck race and contest is set to start at 6 p.m. Friday, July 21.
Anyone can jump right into the action by purchasing a plastic duck for $5 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The event features prizes for race winners and the best decorated ducks.
•••
A number of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are scheduled throughout Garvin County over the next few weeks.
• Friday, July 7 (10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley. Call Kelly Maxey at 405-866-5100.
• Monday, July 10 (10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul. Call Dana Rennie at 405-238-9321.
• Thursday, July 13 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Anthony Rauseo at 405-756-1414.
• Tuesday, July 18 (3:45 to 6 p.m.) – Paoli First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 304 West Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Wednesday, July 19 (9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries, 100 Enterprise Blvd. in PV. Call Teri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Monday, July 24 (12:30 to 4:30 p.m.) – Elmore City First Baptist Church gym, 107 South Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
•••
A new support group for families of LGBTQ+ is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues. This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 10.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for July 22.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
An indoor missionary fundraiser is now offered throughout most of Thursday through Saturday each week at 905 East Charles in Pauls Valley.
The ongoing garage style fundraiser raises money to support missionary work in other countries.
