Ducks to soon hit PV water

Plastic ducks and all kinds of decorations will be coming with them as the 7th annual Duck Derby returns to the water park in Pauls Valley later this week.
This year’s duck race and contest is set to start at 6 p.m. Friday, July 21.
Anyone wanting to get in on the action needs to hurry as plastic ducks are available for $5 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The event features prizes for race winners and the best decorated ducks.
•••
The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an Oklahoma Hunter Education Course in a couple of weekends.
The course is set to go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
Go to www.wildlifedepartment.com to register online.
•••
Youth, youth and more youth. That’s kind of the idea behind a free community youth bash a Pauls Valley church is planning next month.
Youth at the Pauls Valley First Church of God are inviting other youth to come to the bash set from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
The age range is 7th to 12 grade as the church at 414 North Chickasaw will be the place to be for a variety of games.
Some of the activities lined up include Kan Jam – a flying disc game, Cross net volleyball game, Gaga dodgeball game, Bali card game, video games, water balloons, hot dogs and more.
