Dutch oven focus of seminar

Garvin County OSU Extension Service and Oklahoma Home and Community Education members will host a Dutch oven seminar at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Presenter Luann Sewell Waters will provide all the information you need to know about using a Dutch oven during a program expected to last under two hours.
Some of things on the menu are cooking techniques, temperature regulation, proper cleaning and more.
Participants will also be treated to a taste sampling and given proven recipes.
Often thought of as camp cookware, Dutch oven meal preparation is also great for backyard entertaining, and is an option when no electricity is available.
Waters brings a wealth of education and experience. She is a conservation and environment educator with over 40 years of experience teaching in workshops and seminars across the United States.
A native Oklahoman, Waters has a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology/Wildlife and a Master of Science in Science Education, both from Oklahoma State University.
Her work has included being an education specialist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, college instructor at OSU, a regional coordinator of the Women in the Outdoors program of the National Wild Turkey Federation and outdoor writer.
She has taught Dutch oven cooking in 17 states, including many national and regional conferences across the U.S.
Other topics she teachers include Pioneer Food History and Food Preparation, Lewis and Clark Revisited, The Chisholm Trail, Outdoor Journaling, and Leopold Education Project.
This seminar is free to the public. For more information, contact the Garvin County OSU Extension Service at 405-238-6681 or nanette.shultz@okstate.edu.
