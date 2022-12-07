Early Christmas - gifts

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
I know you are wondering what they might be, so not to prolong the mystery: this week’s visit will be a bit shorter than normal in that I feature just two creative stories, literally worlds apart in impact.
That gives you more time to get your Christmas shopping started. Note – and hint, hint: We are only 18 days away.
Long time readers know that I am a huge fan of our space program and was therefore pleased to see that NASA was finally able to launch the Artemis 1/Orion unmanned mission to its rendezvous circumnavigating the moon.
Buried deep within all of the pre-launch/launch data was this special story, taken from the annals of the nearly fatal mission of Apollo 13 from a NASA source.
“Flying aboard Orion on the Artemis 1 mission is a suited manikin named after a key player in bringing Apollo 13 safely back to Earth. Arturo Campos was an electrical engineer who developed a plan to provide the command module with enough electrical power to navigate home safely after an oxygen tank aboard the service module of the Apollo spacecraft ruptured. Commander Moonikin Campos is outfitted with sensors to provide data on what the crew members may experience in flight, continuing Campos’s legacy of enabling human exploration in deep space.”
I do invite you to watch Academy Award winning director Ron Howard’s excellent film on the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission starring Tom Hanks.
Speaking of Mr. Hanks: I just saw on social media that he recently launched his own coffee line. “All profits go to veteran’s charities. Taking care of the ones who have taken care of us.”
From Mr. Roger’s neighborhood: He once stated: “I feel so strongly that deep and simple is far more essential than shallow and complex.”
American actress Candace Cameron Bure recently presented, over the Great American Family network, a new two-hour holiday movie, A Christmas . . . Present. A charming story about a family struggling to remember the truths of the season. What makes this quite special is when the leading male character, in key dramatic moments, shares Biblical scripture as a natural part of the scripted conversation. Moments from Christmas past that won’t soon be forgotten, moments that will resonate well into the Christmas future.
Maestro Leonard Bernstein shared his ways to (enjoy year-long) happiness: (November 1989): The Components of “Happiness”: The Love of Learning, The Power to Praise, The Capacity to Change, The Ability to Love (+to Teach), The Gift of Enjoyment, (The Enjoyment of Gifts), The Competence to Speak (+ to Hear) The Competence to Sing, Dance (+ Listen), The Wonder of Understanding + Being Understood, The Love of Learning and The Joy of Gratitude”.
Enjoy the holidays – no gifts please.
PS: Get ready to head back to the cineplex: Look for the just released trailers on the final “Indiana Jones” film, the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” story and The Super Mario Brothers Movie – an animated feature.
Please take a moment to reflect that 81 years ago this morning Pearl Harbor, Hawaii was attacked bringing this country into the Second World War.
God Bless America.
Connections made, through creative application, in our home towns.
For EFA & JS: Who gave me a start in newspaper writing.
“Sorry it wasn’t shorter. I didn’t have time.” [Jim Murray: LA Times sportswriter]
t. a. smith
Where ARTS Thou is also published in the Wednesday newsstand edition and the weekend website “E”dition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
