The Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence did award a number of teacher grants during the current school year.
Four of them came at Jefferson Early Learning Center.
• One went to Penny Whitehouse for a project entitled “Bridging the Gap for Fine Motor Success.”
Grant money will be spent on a “Fine Motor Learning Center” for every kindergarten class consisting of games and activities that will help students with skills such as writing, cutting, zipping, buttoning, tying shoes and computer keyboards.
• One grant went to Jennifer Grounds for “Kinder’Garden’ - Get Growing.”
Grant money will be spent on the necessary supplies to start a gardening green zone at the new elementary building.
Containers, tools, potting soil, seeds and plants will be some of the items purchased.
The objective of this project is to promote educational and emotional growth, responsibility, awareness and hands-on activities for students through gardening.
• Janie Jones got the thumbs up for a project called “Virtual Vacation.”
Grant money will be spent on books focused on different national parks.
The objective of this is to provide students with an opportunity to see national parks while learning about their history and nature.
• Angela Holloway was awarded a grant called “An Apple a Day Keeps Illiteracy Away.”
Grant money will be spent on books about apples.
This will allow teachers and students to have the additional resources they need for their “Apple” units.
During these activities centered around apples, students learn about science, graphing, senses, math and reading.
