Earth Day to get PV spin

Earth Day celebrations get a Pauls Valley spin with a gathering planned for this Friday at the local First United Bank parking lot.
A variety of festivities are planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 at the bank located at 315 West Grant.
Plans are in place for numerous booths and several hands-on activities to bring people together and show more about what we can to help support the efforts to protect the planet.
Each participating group will demonstrate ideas and provide resources for things like growing vegetables, composting, planting and caring for trees, eco-friendly alternatives and energy saving programs.
A few other things planned include a petting zoo, baked good of all kinds, free strawberry plants and drawings for door prizes.
Lunch will be served by Garvin County 4-H clubs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Later during the event winners will be announced in the Garvin County Earth Day art contest, which includes children prekindergarten through eighth grade.
There are two divisions and prizes for the top three posters in each division. First prize is $100, second is $50 and third is $25.
•••
The Pockets of Pockets community clean up day in Pauls Valley is scheduled for Saturday, April 30.
Volunteers are sought to help clean up along the “feeder” roads leading into Pauls Valley, along with the downtown area. Contact the local chamber office for more information.
Partners for the event are the city of Pauls Valley, Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance and Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Also a part of the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful campaign, the city of Pauls Valley is waiving dumping fees for local residents each Saturday in April.
Participants are asked to bring a utility statement with them to the solid waste transfer station.
•••
A couple of new classes will soon be offered at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Free tai chi classes for those 60 and older is set to begin April 26 and continue twice weekly through June 2.
The time is 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the local public library.
The first and last class of the session is expected to last two hours for pre- and post-assessments. All other classes will last one hour.
Contact Karlie Smith at 580-924-5331 to pre-register.
A meditation class at the library is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
•••
A current lecture series is down to its final book at PV's public library.
Professor Ken Hada will lead the next lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
The theme of the Let's Talk About It series, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, is Crime and Punishment.
The theme of the next lectures series – set to go from August through December – at the PV library is “Hope Amidst Hardship.”
Books for this series include “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls, “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio, “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts, “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd and “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled this month and into May at sites all over Garvin County.
• Thursday, April 21 (11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in PV, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Saturday, April 23 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Dwayne Heffington at 405-756-6314.
• Tuesday, April 26 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, U.S. Highway 77 South. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Tuesday, May 3 (8:45 to 11:30 a.m.) – Garvin County Sheriff's Office, blood drive next to Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library across the street from sheriff's office. Call Angela White at 405-238-7591.
• Tuesday, May 3 (1 to 4:45 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV, 210 North Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, May 5 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First Street. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Tuesday, May 10 (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County, 100 Valley Drive in PV. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.