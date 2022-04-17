When Jesus died, it set off a chain reaction, from the tearing of the temple veil to people rising from their tombs and entering the city.
“And Jesus cried out again with a loud voice, and yielded up His spirit. Then, behold, the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom; and the earth quaked, and the rocks were split, and the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints who had fallen asleep were raised;” (Matthew 27:50-52)
The beginning and end of this chain of events are significant.
The temple veil, which separated God’s holiness from the outside world, tore in half from top to bottom. People who were dead, which, according to the Old Testament law, meant that they were unclean and where allowed into the holy city.
Matthew shows that Jesus’ death changed the relationship of God with the world instantly.
Before God and the world were kept apart, at least symbolically, by sacrifice and death, and now things are entirely different.
At the moment Jesus died on the cross, our sins were paid forever.
That is earth-shaking, rock-shattering news that we are not guilty anymore, and Jesus took our guilt upon Himself.
This is for all who have or will accept Jesus to be the Lord of their life.
Since we are no longer guilty, God does not have to protect us from His holiness.
Thanks to Jesus, God is no longer distant from us; that is what the torn curtain means for us.
Jesus honestly and without doubt died on the cross for our sins. When He gave His life on the cross, this directly affected everything from the temple to the earth.
When God does things in our lives, they will never go unnoticed; He will make sure that we know without a doubt that the blessings in our lives came from Him and Him alone!
Do you ever think about all the things God has blessed you with in your life?
“Heavenly Father, I am forever thankful for the cross and Jesus giving His life for all. I have asked Jesus to be my Lord and Savior, and now I have the eternal life that Jesus came to provide and what a sacrifice of Love to think that all of this was for us. I am forever thankful, and I will share this wherever You lead. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.