By Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready
According to the most recent report from the United States Geological Survey, almost half of all Americans are at risk for damage from an earthquake. Unlike other disasters, earthquakes occur with no warning.
Unfortunately, standard homeowners and renters policies don’t cover earthquake damage.
If your home is damaged in an earthquake and you don’t have earthquake insurance, you’ll have to pay for repairs yourself.
As February is Earthquake Awareness Month, I like to remind Oklahomans to get ready before an earthquake strikes and consider earthquake insurance.
This month, please talk to your insurance agent to understand your risk and determine whether earthquake coverage makes sense for you. Here’s what you need to know about earthquake insurance.
• What Earthquake Insurance Covers. Earthquake insurance covers the cost of rebuilding your home or replacing your belongings if they’re damaged during an earthquake. If your home is so damaged that you can’t live there, your policy might also pay for temporary living expenses while your home is being repaired.
• What Earthquake Insurance Does Not Cover. It doesn’t cover damage caused by a disaster that’s caused by an earthquake. This type of loss is called indirect damage.
For example, earthquake insurance will not pay to repair the damage if you live near a lake that floods your home after an earthquake. However, you’ll get some financial help if you have flood insurance.
To learn more about earthquake insurance, visit https://www.oid.ok.gov/earthquakes.
For more information, please contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit our website at www.oid.ok.gov.
