Where A r [ts] Thou?
I was thinking about the impact social distancing may have on the Easter Bunny completing its appointed rounds, and more critically, how Zoom and other interactive platforms will be able to handle the millions that will be wanting to share in a historic Easter Celebration this morning.
We all live under the same big sky, united by our faith that tomorrow is going to provide a brighter sunrise, and a more elegant and calming sunset.
Stay safe, stay inside, and stay in touch – especially with neighbors who you might not have seen or heard from in some time. Silence may not be golden.
I was so impressed with a recent corporate email from the great Tony Bennett and his marketing team, that I simply had to share in its entirety:
"Dear Friends, I was deeply looking forward to seeing you all this year at my many shows throughout the country. I can't wait to get back on the road, but until then, I have collected all the videos from my 1994 MTV Unplugged performance with the Ralph Sharon Trio! Let this be an experience that we can all share together. You are all so beautiful and I will continue to entertain you in any way I can throughout this time of increased stress and worry. I hope you find some solace in the beautiful orchestration and warm tones of this show. Your friend, Tony Bennett.
Mr. Bennett is a national treasure.
"The most revolutionary thing a person can do is be open to change." Hank Willis Thomas.
The spirit that embraces the creative application of personal gifts has, and will remain, a foundation for this work. When one looks deep and long enough, they will find random acts of creativity being given play over social/national media.
That which unifies brings us closer to stopping this virus' spread, and reinforcing the fact that, along with our neighbors, we are making a difference.
I happened to catch a news reader over one of the major cable providers and they said, in essence, '. . when we sign off, we are one day closer to ending this crisis.'
Arts In Action: I'm enjoying following the career of my cousin's daughter, Sophia Hoffman, as she continues to shape her resume in film, in particular, the independent side of the distribution equation. (Note: Her text below is from the end of January, just before VIRUS2020 became the news.)
"(I'm) currently working on a documentary about the drug and homeless epidemic in San Francisco and working part time for a school running their activities. The documentary has been super interesting but it's a lot of alone time (I'm mainly working in post production so I spend a lot of time going over footage on my computer) so I wanted something more active where you interact with more people as well. I'm hoping to start acting again as well. I don't know the scene in San Francisco that well but I'm looking into a few SAG (Screen Actors Guild) franchised agencies that could be promising."
I am glad that she is so versatile, a discipline one needs to have in the good times as well.
An author's musing: During this unprecedented period, time is being reshaped, and for a writer, that can be a blessing. Shannon L. Alder shares why she writes. (Her original is lengthy, so enjoy this sample):
" . . . I write to remember. I write knowing conversations don't always take place. I write because speaking can't be reread. I write to sooth a mind that races. I write because you can play on the page like a child left alone in the sand . . . I write because one day, someone will tell me that my emotions were not a waste of time. I write because God loves stories. I write because one day I will be gone, but what I believed and felt will live on."
That's my Will (Rogers): "The fellow that can only see a week ahead is always the popular fellow, for he is looking with the crowd. But the one that can see years ahead, he has a telescope but he can't make anybody believe that he has it."
t e d S. t a l k s: Watching re-runs of classic television programs is in vogue once again. I had lost a '60s mainstay, “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” due to some technological challenges, (we don't have a millennial living near our home), so when we happily rediscovered it, the 'big screen' affirmation of a kinder and gentler time, when the world seemed ready for new beginnings, became a most welcome house guest.
No social distancing required. Can't tell you how wonderful it feels to see old sitcom friends, over, and over, and over, yet new again.
The streets in our town are quieter, for now.
"The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible." Sir Winston Churchill.
