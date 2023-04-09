Easter hope

Easter is a day that marks the victory Jesus had over death. When Jesus died on the cross, Jesus conquered sin. When Jesus rose from the dead, Jesus defeated death.
“And with great power the apostles gave witness to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And great grace was upon them all.” Acts 4:33
Death is a subject that we usually do not want to talk about. Now when you turn on the news, it is all you see. When you get down to it, Easter is about the victory Jesus had over death.
“And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?” John 11:26
We do not like to discuss dying, and it is hard for us to discuss it. Many of us do not even want to use the word death, and we will use other words like passed away or transitioned, and we will make light of it and pretend it does not exist. We do not want to deal with death, and it is a complicated subject to deal with in general.
“Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live.” John 11:25–26
You might think, how can I believe this? People still die. Just watch the news. We hear about the horrible things happening in our world, and the deaths of so many people were so fast that they did not have to die. How can Jesus say, If we believe in Him, we shall never die?
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
Yes, we die, and our bodies go into a grave. But for Believers, death is not the end of the road. Yes, our bodies go into the ground, but the soul lives on forever. The Bible says that one day our bodies will be resurrected as well.
“O Death, where is your sting? O Hades, where is your victory?” 1 Corinthians 15:55
This is the hope of Easter. Death is not the end of the road; it is the beginning. When Jesus died and rose from the dead, Jesus made death powerless.
If we believe in Jesus and have made Jesus our Lord and Savior, we do not have to fear death as we will spend eternity with Jesus and be united with our loved ones who accepted Jesus.
Have you made Jesus your Lord and Savior? Do you need to recommit your life? Then repeat this prayer:
“Dear Jesus, I come to You and know I am a sinner. I ask You to forgive me for my sins. I believe You died on the cross for my sins and rose from the dead. I turn away from my sins and ask You to come into my heart and life to be my Lord and Savior and lead me. I want to trust and follow You. Thank You for giving me true life where I will spend eternity with You, Amen.”
