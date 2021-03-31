Easter story drive-thru style

The banners are already up for one drive-thru, while another is preparing for a big weekend as two Pauls Valley churches look to tell the Easter story for this holiday season.
Both the First United Methodist Church and The House Church are again coming up with their own ways for the public to participate in the holiday story.
In a way it's the second part of a similar event held this past Christmas at the local Methodist Church.
“It's kind of like our Christmas drive-thru with six scenes, but this one is for Easter,” said Pastor Diana Pruitt.
“We started the story at Christmas and now we need to tell the rest of the story.”
The drive-thru will start at the corner of Willow and Bradley and basically circle the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 2-3.
The scenes painted by Perla Goody will be of the Last Supper, Jesus in the garden, Pontius Pilate washing his hands, Jesus being flogged, Jesus' crucifixion and the empty tomb.
At the start each vehicle will be handed some information explaining what each scene represents.
Much like the Christmas event this one will also have church members taking turns portraying characters in the outdoor scenes.
Holy communion will be offered at the end of the drive-thru on Rennie Avenue.
•••
The House Church is doing its Easter drive-thru again this year.
The church has already set up banners at 10 locations around Pauls Valley with each one offering more on the story of Jesus’ last week on earth.
The banners went up on Palm Sunday and will stay out through Easter Sunday on April 4.
The banner locations are:
1. 803 N. Ash
2. 813 N. Willow
3. 802 N. Chickasaw
4. 129 Chestnut St.
5. 206 S. Elm
6. 1501 S. Walnut
7. 910 S. Walnut
8. 420 S. Walnut
9. 110 S. Oak
10. 412 N. Ash
•••
Pauls Valley is getting its local slant to a global virtual event for the Jehovah's Witnesses.
The theme is “Have You Found a ‘Pearl of High Value’?” as the free 30-minute program unlocks the meaning of that parable, explaining what the Kingdom of the heavens is and how that valuable knowledge can help us attain peace and a sense of security even now.
In the Gospel account, Jesus Christ used the parable of the pearl to illustrate the motivating value for the truth about God’s Kingdom, the solution to mankind’s problems.
This “special” Bible talk will be given in Pauls Valley by Brad Jones, a local minister of Jehovah's Witnesses. Because of the pandemic, these events will not be held in person.
Call 405-238-6771 or 405-207-7870 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.