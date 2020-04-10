The Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance is planning to send the community an Easter message online.
With multiple local churches participating, the prayer service is planned for a 6:30 p.m. start on Easter Sunday, April 12.
The service will be broadcast live on the Ministerial Alliance's Facebook page.
A total of six pastors are expected to lead in prayers on different areas of the community, such as school, government, medical, business, churches and families.
First Methodist Church in Pauls Valley is planning a couple of Easter related events designed to allow the public some interactive holiday fun while staying safe during today's social distancing times.
One is sidewalk art as starting on the Willow Street side of the local church blue tape is being used to create designs.
Parents are invited to bring their kids to the church so they can use chalk to fill in those designs or create their own. Many of the designs are meant to have a stain glass look.
Then on Easter Sunday a large cross will go up at the church as the public is invited to use flowers to place on chicken wire surrounding the cross.
The House Church is still having a community scavenger hunt of sorts to teach people more about the story of Easter.
At the same time the holiday activity is meant to give families a safe to get out during these quarantining days with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Banners are placed in the front yards of 10 families with each one showing an image related to Jesus and the Easter story.
Families can stay in their vehicles as they go around checking out the images, set up to be easily seen from the street, representing the story of Jesus' journey to the cross.
They can also go online to TheHousePV.com/Easter to listen to a narrator share the story of each image. The sites listed in order are:
No. 1 – Palm Sunday, 813 N. Willow St.
No. 2 – Last Supper, 802 N. Chickasaw St.
No. 3 – Judas Betrays Jesus, 524 N. Pecan St.
No. 4 – Jesus Prays, 518 E. Bradley Ave.
No. 5 – Jesus on Trial, 206 S. Elm St.
No. 6 – Jesus Beaten, 1501 S. Walnut St.
No. 7 – Jesus Carries the Cross, 910 S. Walnut St.
No. 8 – Jesus Nailed to the Cross, 420 S. Walnut St.
No. 9 – Jesus Dies, 828 N. Pine St.
No. 10 – He is Risen!, 412 N. Ash.
The activity goes through Easter Sunday, April 12.
