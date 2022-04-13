Easter week is now here

The Easter season is now here as a trio of Pauls Valley churches are moving toward a couple of special gatherings this week.
The local churches are the First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and First Christian Church.
The activities started with an Ash Wednesday service back on March 2 at the Presbyterian Church, 320 North Walnut.
Next the churches hope residents will be a part of a celebration for the beginning of the Lent season with a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Methodist Church, 401 North Willow.
Maundy Thursday is the day during Holy Week that commemorates the Washing of the Feet and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles.
The service is actually a play called “The Living Last Supper.”
Members from all three churches will take part in various monologues on betraying Jesus.
First Christian Church, 300 North Ash, will then host a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 15.
•••
A couple of new classes will soon be offered at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Free tai chi classes for those 60 and older is set to begin April 26 and continue twice weekly through June 2.
The time is 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the local public library.
The first and last class of the session is expected to last two hours for pre- and post-assessments. All other classes will last one hour.
Contact Karlie Smith at 580-924-5331 to pre-register.
A meditation class at the library is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
•••
A current lecture series is down to its final book at PV's public library.
Professor Ken Hada will lead the next lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
The theme of the Let's Talk About It series, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, is Crime and Punishment.
The theme of the next lectures series – set to go from August through December – at the PV library is “Hope Amidst Hardship.”
Books for this series include “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls, “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio, “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts, “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd and “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled this month and into May at spots all over Garvin County.
• Thursday, April 14 (1:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw, SE room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Thursday, April 21 (11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in PV, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Saturday, April 23 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Dwayne Heffington at 405-756-6314.
• Tuesday, April 26 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, U.S. Highway 77 South. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Tuesday, May 3 (8:45 to 11:30 a.m.) – Garvin County Sheriff's Office, blood drive next to Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library across the street from sheriff's office. Call Angela White at 405-238-7591.
• Tuesday, May 3 (1 to 4:45 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV, 210 North Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, May 5 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First Street. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Tuesday, May 10 (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County, 100 Valley Drive in PV. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.