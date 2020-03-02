EC church to host special group

The First Baptist Church in Elmore City is making plans to soon host one really big group of visitors.
They are the Singing Churchmen of Oklahoma, who are now scheduled to perform in concert at the church starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
The Singing Churchmen of Oklahoma is comprised of ministers of music, both full-time and part-time, key worship leaders, pastors and staff members from churches across the state of Oklahoma.
These men come from all different backgrounds and expressions of worship.
Many serve full-time in their churches as ministers of music or other positions. Some are ranchers, business owners, concert artists and more, but all seek to stand shoulder to shoulder as they join their voices together to share the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Call the Elmore church at 580-788-4110 for more.
•••
The First Presbyterian Church in PV hosts the Hand to Heart Quilt Group from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month. Anyone interested in learning more about quilting is invited to come. For more call the church at 405-238-6667.
• Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
• The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.