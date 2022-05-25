EC group again salutes fallen vets

A group of veterans from the Elmore City area are again planning to offer some special salutes when the Memorial Day holiday rolls around next week.
Ron Endler says the Elmore City American Legion Post 202 is again planning to honor military veterans at four area cemeteries.
“We always put flags on the graves of fallen veterans,” Endler said, adding the post gets lists from area funeral homes of veterans who have passed away in the past year.
“We raise and lower the flag and do taps at the graves of each veteran. It's a short ceremony.
This year the ceremonies will again be on the holiday itself – Monday, May 30 – at the cemeteries listed.
• 10 a.m. – Elmore City Cemetery.
• 10:45 a.m. – Foster Cemetery.
• 11:30 a.m. – Antioch Cemetery.
• 12:15 p.m. – Katie Cemetery.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May.
Formerly known as Decoration Day, it commemorates U.S. soldiers who died while in the military service.
First enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers following the American Civil War, it was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.
The preferred name for the holiday gradually changed from "Decoration Day" to "Memorial Day," which was first used in 1882. It did not become more common until after World War II and was not declared the official name by federal law until 1967.
On June 28, 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Holidays Bill, which moved three holidays from their traditional dates to a specified Monday in order to create a convenient three-day weekend. The holidays included Washington's Birthday, Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
The change moved Memorial Day from its traditional May 30 date to the last Monday in May. The law took effect at the federal level in 1971.
