Members of Elmore City American Legion Post 202 are planning to continue an annual tradition of offering a salute to fallen veterans on Memorial Day.
Special flag ceremonies are planned at four area cemeteries on Monday, May 31.
Times are set for 10 a.m. at Elmore City Cemetery, 10:45 a.m. at Foster Cemetery, 11:30 a.m at Antioch Cemetery and 12:15 p.m. at Katie Cemetery.
The public is invited to come out and take part in the program meant to honor the service of veterans buried in the cemeteries.
•••
Members of OHCE clubs in Antioch, Foster and Maysville recently oversaw a special brunch for 14 Elmore City-Pernell senior girls.
Donations making the brunch possible came from Edward Jones, Badger Den, Oller Insurance, Pauls Valley National Bank in Elmore City, McMillen Tax Service, South Central Lumber, Thompson's Market Place, Cash & Carry, SPL Control LLC, Wooster Funeral Services, Big Iron, Gas n Go, Nanett Shultz, Cariol Nelson, J.R. McCaskill, First State Bank, Flue Daisy, Hinkle Printing, Chestine Box, Speedy G's, Kim & Amy – Kim's Beauty Hut, Lisa Shepherd, Peacemakers, Jasmine Tadlock and Joy Taylor.
