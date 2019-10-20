The Elmore City High School class of 1957 had its 62th reunion at the Lake Murray Lodge on Oct. 2-3.
Sixteen out of the 45 classmates attended this reunion. They included:
Travis Cantwell of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hazel (Carlton) Clark and husband of Tulsa.
Jerry Damron and wife of Farmington, New Mexico.
Duane Dutton and daughter of Elmore City.
Jimmie (Evans) Woody and husband of Pauls Valley.
Elba (Graham) Pyle of Lockney, Texas.
Elaine Kennedy of Denton, Texas.
Jerry Leach and wife of McKenny, Texas.
Robert McCurdy and son of Woodward.
Beverly (McIntyre) Johnson and husband of Newcastle.
Marcene (Pickens) Henderson and husband of Mead.
Dwight Pyle and wife of Springtown, Texas.
Edwin Reynolds of Oklahoma City.
Jerry Simmons and wife of Denton, Texas.
Darrele Tracy and wife of Broken Arrow.
Lynn Welcher and wife of Elmore City.
The group spent two days eating together, playing games, visiting and talking about old times.
Can you imagine how big those stories have grown in 62 years?
