Mid-America Technology Center in Wayne is launching a new veterinary assistant program.
More on the MATC program will be shared during a meeting, free and open to the public, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at the Community Building in Elmore City.
“We have always had students have an interest in working with animals and (MATC) has the opportunity to diversify and offer the new veterinary assistant program,” says MATC instructor Justin McGee.
“Never before has education and training been needed for protecting our animals that are involved in production agriculture.”
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there are 500 counties underserved by a veterinarian in 2019 with the vast majority in rural areas.
There are shortages in 44 states and Oklahoma is one of those states being impacted.
The reason for a shrinkage in the veterinary industry is a combined problem – from veterinarians aging out to the long work hours and dangerous work situations with a lower returns compared to working with small animals.
MATC will partner with local livestock producers, animal shelters and veterinarians to provide field trips, guest speakers and internships to help educate the students.
“We are excited to give high school and adult students the opportunity to enroll in a one-year program that will give them thorough training,” McGee said.
“It is our goal with the program to provide students with a career path that is needed and help our local employers and producers have trained individuals to care for their livestock.”
For more information, contact McGee at jmcgee@matech.edu or 405-449-3391.
