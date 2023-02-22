EC student earns Cameron honors

One Garvin County name was among the many listed on the most recent honor rolls at Cameron University in Lawton.
Anthony Zeiler of Elmore City was a Cameron student named to the Dean's Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester.
Cameron students named to the list achieved a B average, which is a grade point average between 3.00 and 3.99 for the semester.
To make the President’s Honor Roll, undergraduate students must be enrolled full-time, which is at least 12 hours of classes, and maintain a straight A average (4.0
