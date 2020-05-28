EC teen to be OSD grad

Elmore City’s Brittany Wimberly will graduate June 6 from the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur during a commencement ceremony that will be live streamed on YouTube beginning at 1 p.m.
Only those with a ticket will be allowed to attend the banquet and graduation in person.
Wimberly is the child of Randy and Pamela Digby.
After graduation, Wimberly plans to pursue a career as an aerospace engineer.
The OSD 2020 graduating class includes Valedictorian Christopher Harmon, Salutatorian Emily Cavello-Gonzalez, Alexandro Gonzalez, Zackary Key, Katie Lange, Tyler Manek, Jacey Pawpa, Roland Potter, Jose Salas, Bradley Schneberger and Wimberly.
OSD is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS), a state agency which assists Oklahomans with disabilities through vocational rehabilitation, education, employment, independent living programs and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits.
OSD has been located in Sulphur since 1908. OSD provides residential and day school educational services at no charge for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.
The school provides a range of outreach programs, including pre-school programs and onsite consultation for public school students, their families, public school districts and communities statewide.
