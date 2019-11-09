In a little over a week the First Baptist Church of Elmore City will host its 21st annual free community Thanksgiving dinner.
The event is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Family Life Center.
The church is one block west of the four-way in EC. For more, call the church office at 580-788-4110.
• Even sooner is an annual Antioch community Thanksgiving dinner.
It comes this weekend at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Antioch School/Senior Citizen Center.
Open to the public, those planning to attend should bring their favorite holiday sides and desserts.
• The 11th annual Taste of the Valley fundraiser has been rescheduled to 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds.
Students are currently raising money for a band trip to New York City in May 2020.
• The PV Rotary Club is holding a baked potato fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
Donations are for Rotary projects and scholarships.
• An Adams, Gainer, Kinard, McCaleb and Smith reunion, along with a 100th birthday celebration for Amos Smith, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the First Baptist Church in Lindsay, 410 SW 3rd. Call Loyd at 1-661-578-1434 for more.
• The House located just southwest of PV on Airline Road will host an inspirational men's conference from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
• Garvin County Retired Educators will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the PV Chamber of Commerce. A representative of Reavis Pharmacy is scheduled to give a program on changes to the Medicare prescription program. The meeting is open to the public.
