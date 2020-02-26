ECP chapter host livestock show

By Logan Barber
ECP FFA Reporter
The Elmore City-Pernell FFA Chapter and 4-H Club hosted their annual local livestock show on Saturday, Feb. 15.
To start the day off we had a cake and pie auction to raise money for different activities and events throughout the year.
We would like to say a big thank you to everyone that came out and supported us in doing what we love.
The cattle show was first up – Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Steer were Niki Keesee. The Cattle Showmanship winner was Blake Scott.
Ashley Smeltzer had the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Sheep. The Junior Sheep Showmanship winner was Colton Ross. The Senior Sheep Showmanship winner was Ashley Smeltzer.
The Grand Champion Doe Goat was Bailee Collins and Reserve Grand Champion was Harlee Johnson.
The Grand Champion Wether Goat was Bailee Collins and Reserved Grand Champion was Taryn McCaa.
The Junior Goat Showmanship winner was Harlee Johnson. The Senior Goat Showmanship winner was Bailee Collins.
Cameron Thorn had the Grand Champion Barrow. The Reserve Champion Barrow was Allie Ramming.
The Grand Champion Gilt was Cameron Thorn. The Reserve Grand Champion Gilt was Niki Keesee.
The Junior Pig Showmanship was Cameron Thorn. The Senior Pig Showmanship Winner was Allie Ramming.
The kids have worked really hard on their projects this year. Good luck to all of the ECP FFA and 4-H members at the Garvin County Junior Livestock Show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.