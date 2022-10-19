ECP girl goes to camp for the brain

Corrie Schilling, an eighth grade student at Elmore City-Pernell Middle School, was among the students who attended the 2022 SAGE STEAM Camp at SWOSU.
A total of 49 campers from 21 counties in Oklahoma recently graduated from the SAGE STEAM Camp held at Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) in Weatherford.
“The campers had a great week of camp, growing personally and professionally from their experiences.”
The Southwest Alliance for Girls’ Enrichment (SAGE) in Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts/Humanities, and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp was a weeklong, residential summer camp hosted on SWOSU’s campus for girls who are entering the eighth grade this fall.
Campers were chosen after being nominated by their teachers and undergoing a phone interview, which evaluated STEAM interest and the need for this opportunity.
Campers experienced hands-on activities in SWOSU’s labs and classrooms to get a taste of college life, plus went off-campus to learn about life in space at the Stafford Air and Space Museum.
