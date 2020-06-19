ECP grad earns scholarship

Cecilia Harrison of Elmore City, a Mid-America Technology Center graphic design student and member of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), has been named one of the 2020 recipients of the Jon H. Poteat Scholarship.
She was chosen as one of the 250 NTHS members to receive this $1,000 scholarship, based on her ability to consistently exemplify the seven character attributes of NTHS – skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship and leadership.
Harrison was inducted into NTHS based on her outstanding performance in her graphic design class at MATC.
Prior to graduating from Elmore City/Pernell High School this year, she was an accomplished member of the band and vocal music class. She is also a talented artist and was voted “Most Talented” by her senior class.
The Jon H. Poteat Scholarship is one of 280 scholarships NTHS offers their members every year.
Named in honor and memory of their co-founder, this scholarship program is reserved exclusively for secondary and postsecondary NTHS members who are currently enrolled in an active chapter.
NTHS was established in 1984 with the purpose of honoring student achievement and leadership in Career and Technical Education (CTE).
