ECP honors not so elementary

The third nine-week honor rolls are in at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary School for the 2021-2022 school year.
• Superintendent's Honor Roll – Paizlee Akers, Jase Barnes, Josie Barnes, Rylan Beverly, Amelia Bowie, Colten Brown, J.B. Cook, Jesse Cook, Leah Cornforth, Gage Daniel, Aiden Davis, Easton Davis, Hayes Davis, Tucker Davis, Skyla Dehart, Mikayla Duley, Abram Ezzell, Charley Ferris, Kymberlynn Finlay, Reta Fires-Digby, Christopher Foster, Connor Foster, Connie Freeman, Ava Gatrost, Aubrey Gonzales, Adelyn Harmon, Easton Harrel, Jessi Harrell, Callie Hatfield, Kannon Hemphill, Tucker Jernagan, Blade Johnson, Sara Johnson, Chloe Jones, Skyler Loriss, Jennifer McClendon, Ava McConnell, Braxton McElhiney, Dawson McKitrick, Journey Moore, Breelee Patterson, Rhett Patterson, Brynlee Pickett, Kalliegh Randolph, Dawson Reed, Cooper Ross, Brody Rouse, Seth Rowlett, Troy Schilling, Joseph Sherrill, Gavin Smith, Brigham Snow, Landon Soto, Kailee Stermer, Quinton Turner, Wyatt Upshaw, Kevin Valleau, Clayton Windham, Oliver Windham and Jan Young.
• Principal's Honor Roll – Caydence Akers, Jaycee Akers, Piper Anderson, Isacc Boehl, Jack Bowerman, Kendra Britt, Khloe Busey, Dalaynie Campiche, Toby Case, Jewell Childress, Mittie Childress, Luke Davis, Chance Dehart, Karter Dehart, McKenna Dellin, Kennedi Denney, Jayleigh Ervin, Cadence Ezzell, Justin Fires-Digby, Ricky Foster, Harley Gonzales, Chevelle Grace, Samantha Grover, Annabell Hatley, Rabekka Henry, Lakota Holmes, Baelor Johnson, Broady Johnson, Cannon Johnson, Tayleigh Johnson, Thomas Kanaugh, Brodie King, Addisyn Loriss, Jace Maddox, Avary McConnell, Eli McConnell, Emma Moen, Kayden Moore, Lily Payne, Emma Powell, Aleigha Roady, Brylon Roady, Emma Russell, Camery Shafer, Katie Simons, Zander Smith, Katelynn Stanley, Jesiah Turner, Joslin Turner, Reina Turner, Mia Upshaw, Morgan West and Elizabeth Windham.
