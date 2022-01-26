ECP kids named to honor rolls

The honor rolls are in for the second nine-week period of the 2021-2022 school year at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary.
• Superintendent's Honor Roll – Paizlee Akers, Jase Barnes, Josie Barnes, Rylan Beverly, Amelia Bowie, Colten Brown, Dalaynie Campiche, Mittie Childress, J.B. Cook, Leah Cornforth, Gage Daniel, Aiden Davis, Easton Davis, Hayes Davis, Tucker Davis, Karter Dehart, Skyla Dehart, McKenna Dellin, Mikayla Duley, Abram Ezzell, Kymberlynn Finlay, Reta Fires-Digby, Christopher Foster, Connie Freeman, Cooper Harden, Adelyn Harmon, Jessi Harrell, Callie Hatfield, Kannon Hemphill, Rabekka Henry, Tucker Jernagan, Blade Johnson, Tayleigh Johnson, Chloe Jones, Brodie King, Addisyn Loriss, Skyler Loriss, Jennifer McClendon, Ava McConnell, Braxton McElhiney, Dawson McKitrick, Journey Moore, Breelee Patterson, Rhett Patterson, Briggs Perry, Brynlee Pickett, Joshua Price, Kalliegh Randolph, Dawson Reed, Cooper Ross, Brody Rouse, Seth Rowlett, Troy Schilling, Joseph Sherrill, Gavin Smith, Brigham Snow, Landon Soto, Quinton Turner, Wyatt Upshaw, Kevin Valleau, Clayton Windham, Elizabeth Windham and Oliver Windham.
• Principal's Honor Roll – Caydence Akers, Piper Anderson, Evelyn Austin, Isacc Boehl, Jack Bowerman, Khloe Busey, Toby Case, Jesse Cook, Chance Dehart, Kennedi Denney, Jayleigh Ervin, Charley Ferris, Justin Fires-Digby, Ricky Foster, Ava Gatrost, Edward Gatrost-Davis, Harley Gonzales, Chevelle Grace, Samantha Grover, Easton Harrel, Annabell Hatley, Lakota Holmes, Baelor Johnson, Broady Johnson, Cannon Johnson, Sara Johnson, Thomas Kanaugh, Jace Maddox, Avary McConnell, Eli McConnell, Emma Moen, Gerald Naron, Savannaha Ponder, Emma Powell, Brylon Roady, Emma Russell, Aliyah Smith, Zander Smith, Kailee Stermer, Jesiah Turner, Joslin Turner, Morgan West, Baylen Wyrick and Jan Young.
