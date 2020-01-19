ECP lists out a couple of honor lists

There are a couple of lists at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary when it comes to honor rolls for the second nine-week period of the 2019-2020 school year.
• Superintendent’s Honor Roll – Wyatt Balm, Jase Barnes, Josie Barnes, Austin Bowerman, Jack Bowerman, Amelia Bowie, Kendra Britt, KasLynn Busey, Jewell Childress, Jesse Cook, Leah Cornforth, Gage Daniel, Aiden Davis, Chance Dehart, Karter Dehart, Skyla Dehart, Mikayla Duley, Kasen Edwards, Laikyn Esparza, Charley Ferris, Ricky Foster, Landyn Frazier, Layla Frazier, Elijah Garcia, Noah Garcia, Ai’jah Marie Gattison, Aubrey Gonzales, Harley Gonzales, Luke Gonzales, Cooper Harden, Easton Harrel, Jessi Harrell, Lakota Holmes, Emi Huggans, Blade Johnson, Broady Johnson, Tayleigh Johnson, Thomas Kanaugh, McKinzie Kirkhart, Addisyn Loriss, Allison Luster, Blake Maines, McKinley Maines, Jennifer McClendon, Eli McConnell, Dawson McKitrick, Malakye Miles, Ava Moen, Emma Morse, Breelee Patterson, Baylin Perry, Jesse Richey, Brylon Roady, Brody Rouse, Troy Schilling, Annyston Sewell, Brigham Snow, Katelynn Stanley, Kailee Stermer, Jesiah Turner, Quinton Turner, Mia Upshaw, Wyatt Upshaw, Courtney Walker, Emmalynne Wilkerson, Raeleigh Wilkerson, Meeka Williams, Sterling Woods and Jan Young.
• Principal’s Honor Roll – Haley Bennett, Larmey Bennett, Mason Bloodworth, Dylan Brewer, Mercedes Campbell, Preston Campbell, Riley Casey, Mittie Childress, Cathryn Christian, Alek Clifton, Zachary Cook, Promise Cumbra, Luke Davis, Madison Drinnon, Jonah Driskell, Zoe Eardman, Jayleigh Ervin, Kira Fergueson, Lola Ferris, Justin Fires-Digby, Joseph Garcia, Sylas Harrell, Travis Hedgecoth, Baelor Johnson, Cannon Johnson, Harli Johnson, Kaitlyn Johnson, Kylie Johnson, Sara Johnson, Whitney Kanaugh, Austin Kennedy, Carston Lauderdale, Hailey Ledbetter, Zanna Loriss, Landry Maines, Owen McConnell, Easton McMillen, River Nooner, Lily Payne, Savannah Ponder, Emma Reames, Cache Ross, Corrie Schilling, Whisper Smith, Hudson Tadlock, Jaylee Terry, Joslin Turner, Reina Turner, Autumn Webb, Morgan White, Devon Wilson and Elizabeth Windham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.