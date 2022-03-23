ECP math team goes to state

The Elmore City-Pernell Middle School MATHCOUNTS team of sixth through eighth grade recently competed virtually in a regional competition.
The four-person team consisting of eighth-graders Jyntree Patterson and Karli Meadows and seventh-graders Tyler Casey and James Speerbrecher qualified for the state competition.
The team then attended the state MATHCOUNTS competition at Oklahoma City University on March 5.
“The team did not place, but had a very good experience.”
Coached by Ann Harrel, the team includes 7th grader Emma Reames, 6th grader Sofie Ille, 7th grader Corrie Schilling, 7th grader James Speerbrecher, 8th grader Karli Meadows, 8th grader Jyntree Patterson, 7th grader Sylas Harrell, 7th grader Harli Johnson, 6th grader Zanna Loriss, 7th grader Tyler Casey and 6th grader Jesse Richey.
•••
Enrollment for next year's pre-kindergarten students in the Elmore City-Pernell district is now scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 28-29.
Students eligible for the enrollment must be four years old by Sept. 1, 2022.
Parents are asked to sign up for a specific time to bring their child in for enrollment so a school readiness assessment can be done.
Also needed is for parents to complete an enrollment form online at www.ecpbadgers.com (2023 Pre-K Enrollment) and call to schedule an appointment.
Parents are reminded with spring break no one will be available at the school all next week (March 14-18).
During the enrollment parents need to bring their child's original birth certificate, social security card, immunization record, proof of a physical residence such as a utility bill and a CDIB card if applicable.
