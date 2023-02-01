ECP monthly honors
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Garvin Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. &&
ECP monthly honors
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Garvin County Public Records
- Traffic stop turns into pursuit
- Old drug case could haunt new one
- Theft attempt an unusual sight
- PV part of readers' choice contest
- 23-1 run leads Pauls Valley past Lex
- School 'super' now has new home
- Domestic attack turns on jail cell
- Bank sign points to American values
- ECP students make the grades
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.