ECP sets dates for big school events

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-kindergarten enrollment at Elmore City-Pernell Schools will be done online for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
The enrollment form will be published at 9 a.m. Monday, May 11 for parents with incoming pre-kindergarten students to complete.
The form will be located on the school webpage, www.ecpbadgers.com, under the Elementary Section and will be labeled Pre-Kindergarten Enrollment.
In order for a student to enter pre-kindergarten, the child must be four years of age prior to September 1, 2020.
Once online enrollment is complete, parents will be contacted and an appointment will be scheduled to bring a number items.
Those items include a state issued birth certificate, up-to-date immunization record, Social Security card and proof of residency (electric bill, water bill, state issued driver license with correct address or rental agreement).
Anyone with questions can email ECP Elementary Principal Sheila Riddle at sriddle@ecpbadgers.com.
•••
A couple of big events have also been scheduled with Elmore City-Pernell seniors in mind.
A parade to honor graduating seniors is now set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15 in downtown Elmore City.
Then it's a summer commencement ceremony for those seniors, which is now scheduled for an 8 p.m. start on Friday, July 24 at Wheeler Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.