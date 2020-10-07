ECP showings count at EYO

Two members of the Elmore City-Pernell FFA chapter made their showings count at the recent Exposition for the Youth of Oklahoma (EYO) event in Duncan.
Niki Keesee placed fifth in the Commercial Heifer show, seventh in the Shorthorn show and seventh in the AOB show.
In the Hampshire Gilt show Cameron Thorn placed fifth overall and second with his cross gilt.
An estimated 7,000 people attended the fall livestock show by the Oklahoma Youth Expo at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center.
Gary Hostetler of Wynnewood and Heartland Herefords LLC of Pernell are both new members of the American Angus Association®, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world.
Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.
The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members.
The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.
In other news, the Garvin County OSU Extension Office is organizing some upcoming events, including a couple coming in Pauls Valley.
PV's public library will host a Family Consumer Sciences program called “DNA Testing: What is it and how it can work for you” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Learn about DNA, why it's valuable, which tests you can take and how it can help you determine your ethnicity or learn about your family history.
There is no charge for the event set to be led by Lisa Hamblin. Email lisa.hamblin@okstate.edu for more.
• An FCS educator and registered dietitian will lead a free online program “Let's Cook! Fall Foods” at 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Learn about cooking tips that can increase the nutrition of your dishes during mealtimes. Recipe ingredients and pre-program preparation steps will be provided so you can follow along in making a fun fall-themed entree.
Contact Taylor Conner at taylor.conner@okstate.edu for more.
• An FCS presentation on “The Economics of Long Term Care” is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at Pauls Valley's public library.
To find the right kind of long term care, families may need to make difficult decisions during emotionally tough times. Learn about the costs associated with independent living, assisted living and home care.
Email lisa.hamblin@okstate.edu for more.
