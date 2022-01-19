ECP student honors

The Elmore City-Pernell Middle School Students of the Month for November 2021 are 6th grade Zanna Lorris, 7th grade Sylas Harrell and 8th grade Jade Cook. The November 2021 Students of the Month at Elmore City-Pernell High School (photo not available) are 9th grade Layni Ferris, 10th grade Brinley Hines, 11th grade Ty Smith and 12th grade Angelica Lara.

