ECP student honors
Obituaries
Asena Maeleen Huddleston, 93, formerly of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at The Commons Nursing Home in Enid, Oklahoma.
Lalia L. Jolly, 82, was born November 25, 1939, and passed from this life on January 13, 2021, after a brief illness. Born to Floyd and Bonnie Carter, Lalia lived her entire life in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.
