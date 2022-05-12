ECP students earn math honors

A group of Elmore City-Pernell Middle School students not only attended but brought home the honors from a recent state math event.
It was the Oklahoma School of Science and Math Middle School Math Contest in Oklahoma City on April 30.
ECP students earning the honors include:
• Zanna Loriss, 1st place 6th grade girls and 1st place overall (6-7-8 grades).
• Karli Meadows, 2nd place 8th grade girls.
• Joseph Garcia, 1st place 7th grade boys.
• Hailey McKitrick, 1st place 7th grade girls and 2nd place overall (6-7-8 grades).
• McKinley Maines, 2nd place 6th grade girls.
• Blake Maines, 3rd place 6th grade girls.
Taking the group on the trip was Ann Harrel, ECP middle school math teacher.
