ECP students make the grades

Elmore City-Pernell High School and ECP Middle School have released honor rolls for the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year.
• High school students making straight "A's” and named to the Superintendent's Honor Roll include: Becca Armstrong, Morgan Barnes, Jade Cook, Skylar Davis, Lauren Earp, Layni Ferris, Terry Gentry, Nicolas Hardy, Kadence Johnson, Taylor Lahman, Finley Martin, Taryn McCaa, Logan McMillen, Aubree Mowatt, Jyntree Patterson, Kaiden Pulis, Allie Ramming, Rylee Reames, Shelly Reason, Valerie Riddle, Drake Riding, Riley Shreve, Ty Smith, Preston West-Luster and Austin Wiggins.
• High school students named to the Principal's Honor Roll by making all "A's and "B's” include: Brysen Airington, Ced Burch, Kara Busey, Cayden Chapman, Faith Chappell, Paige Childress, McKenzie Coon, Sidney Covington, Brady Cregan, Levi Daniel, Bruno Diaz, Austynn Duley, Jace Duley, Carmen Eastep, Emma Faucett, Evan Faucett, Legend Fowler, Kyra Gutierrez, Brinley Hines, Nicole Keesee, Caleby Lauderdale, Malachi Luster, Adalynn Marler, Christina Martin, Heaven McKee, Hailey McKinney, Daisy Meadows, Karli Meadows, Jessie Milligan, Rachael Nelson, Bryson Parks, Mable Pyle, Ryan Sneed, Ryan Stermer, Gunner Teakell, Ja'Cee Thomas, Cameron Thorn and Haiden West.
• Middle school students named to the Superintendent's Honor Roll for all "A's” include: Amelia Bowie, KasLynn Busey, Tyler Casey, Jesse Cook, Noah Garcia, Easton Harrel, Whitney Kanaugh, Carston Lauderdale, Zanna Loriss, Allison Luster, Blake Maines, McKinley Maines, Haley Parks, Breelee Patterson, Emma Reames and Kailee Stermer.
• Middle school students awarded Principal's Honor Roll for all “A's and "B's” include: Haley Bennett, Dylan Brewer, Cathryn Christian, Gentri Condit, Avery Covington, Emalee Duley, Cadence Ezzell, Kira Fergueson, Lola Ferris, Ricky Foster, Landyn Frazier, Joseph Garcia, Aubrey Gonzales, Nevaeh Gonzalez, Sylas Harrell, Travis Hedgecoth, Cameron Henson, Baelor Johnson, Harli Johnson, Eli McConnell, Owen McConnell, Easton McMillen, Suzy Milligan, Jesse Richey, Corrie Schilling, Zoe Sherrill, Brody Shrader, Katelynn Stanley, Jesiah Turner, Mia Upshaw, Autumn Webb, Morgan White, Brier Wilson and Jan Young.
