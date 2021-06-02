Elmore City-Pernell Elementary School ended the 2020-2021 school year by naming a number of its students to the honor rolls for the fourth nine weeks.
• Superintendent's Honor Roll – Evelyn Austin, Wyatt Balm, Jase Barnes, Josie Barnes, Isacc Boehl, Jack Bowerman, Amelia Bowie, Khloe Busey, Jesse Cook, Maycee Cook, Leah Cornforth, Gage Daniel, Aiden Davis, Skyla Dehart, McKenna Dellin, Sophia Drinnon, Mikayla Duley, Ruger Etier, Abram Ezzell, Charley Ferris, Landyn Frazier, Ryder Garcia, Chevelle Grace, Adelyn Harmon, Jessi Harrell, Kannon Hemphill, Rabekka Henry, Blade Johnson, Broady Johnson, Sara Johnson, Chloe Jones, Brodie King, Skyler Loriss, Zanna Loriss, Allison Luster, Jace Maddox, Landry Maines, Jennifer McClendon, Braxton McElhiney, Dawson McKitrick, Aubrey Oakley, Jaylie Parker, Breelee Patterson, Rhett Patterson, Brynlee Pickett, Savannaha Ponder, Evyn Pyle, Dawson Reed, Aleigha Roady, Brody Rouse, Seth Rowlett, Troy Schilling, Katie Simons, Gavin Smith, Kailee Stermer, Jaylee Terry, Quinton Turner, Aniyah Elizabeth Viers, Morgan West, Emmalynne Wilkerson, Elizabeth Windham and Jan Young.
• Principal's Honor Roll – Caydence Akers, Jackson Allison, Haley Bennett, Austin Bowerman, KasLynn Busey, Dalaynie Campiche, Mittie Childress, Bentley Clifton, Tucker Davis, Chance Dehart, Kasen Edwards, Jayleigh Ervin, Ricky Foster, Ava Gatrost, Aubrey Gonzales, Harley Gonzales, Samantha Grover, Easton Harrel, Baelor Johnson, Cannon Johnson, Tayleigh Johnson, Thomas Kanaugh, Whitney Kanaugh, Blake Maines, McKinley Maines, Avary McConnell, Eli McConnell, Easton McMillen, Malakye Miles, Emma Moen, Gerald Naron, River Nooner, Brylon Roady, Emma Russell, Joseph Sherrill, Aliyah Smith, Brigham Snow, Katelynn Stanley, Jesiah Turner, Joslin Turner, Landon Turner, Reina Turner, Mia Upshaw, Wyatt Upshaw and Kyler Wallace.
