ECP's little ones have enrollment

Enrollment for next year's pre-kindergarten students in the Elmore City-Pernell district is now scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 28-29.
Students eligible for the enrollment must be four years old by Sept. 1, 2022.
Parents are asked to sign up for a specific time to bring their child in for enrollment so a school readiness assessment can be done.
Also needed is for parents to complete an enrollment form online at www.ecpbadgers.com (2023 Pre-K Enrollment) and call to schedule an appointment.
Parents are reminded with spring break no one will be available at the school all next week (March 14-18).
During the enrollment parents need to bring their child's original birth certificate, social security card, immunization record, proof of a physical residence such as a utility bill and a CDIB card if applicable.
•••
Garvin County OSU Extension Family and Consumer Science is continuing a partnering with First United Bank in Pauls Valley to offer a series of educational programs on Alzheimer's.
The series of weekly sessions began this week with a program on the warning signs of Alzheimer's.
Next up is one on the basics of the disease and related dementias on March 15.
Other topics on the way include effective communication, understanding the behaviors of Alzheimer’s, healthy living for your brain and body, legal planning and financial planning.
Lunch starts at 11:50 a.m. as presentations are expected to go through about 12:45 p.m. The local bank is located at 315 West Grant.
The presentations will be led by Morgan Fitzgerald, MPH of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, where she works in the Chronic Disease Prevention Service and serves as the Oklahoma Healthy Brain Program manager.
The bank, which will serve box lunches during the presentations, does ask for participants to reserve their spots in advance by contacting Tracie or Melissa at the Garvin County Extension Office at 405-238-6681, or email to tracie.mullendore@okstate.edu.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled this month in spots all over Garvin County.
• Wednesday, March 9 (8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Lindsay High School, 302 SW 8th, Home Ec room. Call Laura Cottrell at 405-756-3132.
• Monday, March 14 (10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) – Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 W. Paul. Call Dana Rennie at 405-238-9321.
• Thursday, March 17 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Monday, March 21 (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) – Paoli High School, 410 West Stewart. Call Chad McGuire at 405-484-7336.
• Wednesday, March 23 (9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School, 100 North Muse. Call Gloria Conner at 580-788-2565.
• Saturday, March 26 (10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) – Pauls Valley in strip mall in front of local Walmart store, 2000 West Grant. Call Dwayne Heffington at 405-756-6314.
•••
A couple more books remain for a series of lectures at PV's public library.
The theme of the Let's Talk About It series supported by Oklahoma Humanities is Crime Punishment.
Professor John Morris will lead the lecture on “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess from 6 to 7 p.m. March 22.
Professor Ken Hada will lead the lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
