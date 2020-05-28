Even though the coronavirus has shuttered the accompanying ceremony, East Central University’s best and brightest fine arts students are still being recognized for their work.
The trio of Garvin County area students honored are Jaden Eddy of Pauls Valley and Irma Dixon and Charis Havens, both of Wynnewood.
The Ataloa Awards, named after the resplendent theatre inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center on the ECU campus in Ada, have been announced for 2020.
The Ataloa Awards are designed to recognize the best students in each area of ECU’s Fine Arts program, including art, design, media, communication and theatre. Faculty meet to select students who have achieved levels of superior work throughout the year.
“We have the most dedicated and talented students in our Fine Arts program,” said Donna Graves, chair of ECU’s Art, Design, Media and Communication (ADMC) department.
“Students found themselves without some access to studio spaces and equipment used for creative projects, but the situation provided an opportunity to adapt to new approaches they may not have thought about without this challenging situation facing them.”
The awards are in the form of scholarships from the ECU Foundation. Students themselves usually produce the Ataloa Awards ceremony at the end of each year.
Following is a list of 2020 Ataloa Award recipients:
• Ada Artists/Yin Scholarship – Gracie Pillow, Sulphur (Art).
• Blakesly Scholarship – Wyatt Galante, Mesa, AZ (Art); Zachary Smith, Tulsa; Charis Havens, Wynnewood; and Jessica Zwermann, McLoud (Communication/Performance Studies).
• Box Scholarship – Jenna Feezel, Ada (Art).
•Briles Scholarship – Tanner Hudnall, Ada (Art); Chenaniah Heath, Ada; and Malik Sharp, Ada (Communication/Performance Studies).
• Casiano Scholarship – Diane Barriere, Katy (Art).
• Coleman Scholarship – Greg Howell, Ada (Communication/Performance Studies).
• Higginbotham Scholarship – Brady Upshaw, Ada (Art); Ansley Elliott, Tecumseh (Communication/Performance Studies).
• Kendall Scholarship – Tiffany Johnson, Ada (Communication/Performance Studies)
Linscheid/Nabors Scholarship – Makayla Faulkner, Kingston (Communication/Performance Studies).
• Morrison Scholarship – Kiri Choate, Ada; Annabelle Elliott, Ada; Xyla Threadgill, Haworth; and Jessica Zwermann, McLoud (Communication/Performance Studies).
• Smith Scholarship – Jaden Eddy, Pauls Valley; Jana Wells, Edmond; and Irma Dixon, Wynnewood (Art).
• Summers Scholarship – Kiri Choate, Ada; Charis Havens, Wynnewood; Isabella Roan, Garland, TX; and Zachary Smith, Tulsa (Communication/Performance Studies).
• Thorp Scholarship – Kylee King, Ada (Art).
• Walker/Landrum Scholarship – Reagan Wilson, Ada (Art).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.