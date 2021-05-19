ECU degrees come for spring

East Central University in Ada conferred bachelor’s and master’s degrees for its spring and summer 2021 graduates at a rare outdoor commencement ceremony on May 8.
The traditional, indoor ceremony held in the Kerr Activities Center was moved across the street to Koi Ishto Stadium in order to accommodate not only the 555 graduates for 2021, but also any interested 2020 graduates who were unable to experience an in-person commencement because of the coronavirus pandemic. ECU conducted a virtual ceremony for 2020 graduates in December.
Garvin County students earning spring 2021 master's degrees were:
• Elmore City – Jennifer Earp
• Lindsay – Natalie Jennings.
• Stratford – Noelle Bryan.
Spring 2021 bachelor's degree for the Garvin County area included:
• Elmore City – Natalie Faucett.
• Lindsay – Tucker Gossett.
• Paoli – Morgan Dobbins.
• Pauls Valley – Alayna Dobbins and Jacob Talkington.
• Stratford – Cody Baggerly, Carli Etheridge and Adrianna Parker.
• Wayne – Jackson Embry, Nikki Herrin and Peyton Spencer.
• Wynnewood – Taylor Martin.
