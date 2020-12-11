ECU degrees to come virtual style

As the semester winds to a close, plans for East Central University’s virtual graduation ceremonies are right on track.
ECU’s fall 2020 graduates will be recognized at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and spring 2020 graduates, who missed their original commencement exercise because of COVID-19, will be recognized at 2 p.m. that same day.
Both virtual ceremonies will premiere on ECU’s Facebook page. To view the ceremonies, visit www.facebook.com/ECUTigerUpdate at the appropriate times.
Friends and family members can participate in the interactive broadcasts when their graduates appear in the videos.
Garvin County area students earning master's degrees after the fall semester include:
• Elmore City – David Collins.
• Pauls Valley – Andrea Raper.
Bachelor's degrees went to these area students:
• Byars – Kylea Madden.
• Maysville – Charles Martin.
• Pauls Valley – Azalea Colmenares, Kevin Driskill, and Jerry McCarty.
• Stratford – Kyle Qualls, Carley Roberts, Catherine Saunders, and Matthew Whitebuffalo.
• Wynnewood – Jaley Brown, and Irma Dixon.
Commencement programs will be available for digital download and a printed version will be available to each graduate.
Both 2020 graduating classes will be invited to participate in the next available traditional, in-person commencement exercise. If circumstances allow, that would be the spring 2021 commencement exercise in May.
