ECU grads take stage on May 7

Bachelor’s degrees are expected to be granted to 371 candidates as East Central University conducts its 2022 spring commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 in the Kerr Activities Center.
The ceremony will feature keynote speakers Chancellor Allison Garrett in the 10 a.m. ceremony and distinguished alumni Dewey McClain in the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Garvin County area candidates for bachelor’s degrees include:
• Elmore City – Haley Storm Stidham and William Chase Sawyer.
• Lindsay – Alisha Nicole Hayes.
• Maysville – Connor Neill Williams.
• Pauls Valley – Tia MaeLee Morse, Timmi Denae Rickert, Adrianna Paige Parker, Morgan Ashlie' Hunter, Zachary Thomas MacKey, Erandi Yunuen Ramirez, Krystal Joanna Herrera, Ami Camille Rose, Taylor Alexis Richey and Cristo Ismael Silva.
• Stratford – Alexia K. Qualls and Kashaun Dallas Barber.
• Wayne – Hunter Paul Stanfield.
• Wynnewood – Kelie Marie Knowles, Baron Malone Odom, Chloe C. Whitefield, Jordan Tyler Evans and Jayden Summer Smith.
