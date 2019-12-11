A number of Garvin County area students are among those set to take part in graduation ceremonies this weekend at East Central University in Ada.
The commencement speaker is 2019 Distinguished Alumni Tony A. Scott ('82) as ECU's commencement ceremony is scheduled to get started at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU is set to recognize 89 master's degree candidates at these fall ceremonies.
Among them are John Mayhan and Delena Sullivan, both of Pauls Valley, and Richard Norman of Elmore City.
There are also 196 bachelor's degree candidates scheduled to participate in the mid-year graduation ceremony. They include:
• Pauls Valley – Timothy Johnson, Lacey Powers, Darron Rich and Brandon VanBuskirk.
• Wynnewood – Staci Caudle and Hannah Rose.
• Stratford – Hannah Scofield, Kamryn Stout and Ingrid Wood.
• Lindsay: Sierra Newey.
