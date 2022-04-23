ECU group to bring original pieces

The East Central University Wind Ensemble will premiere three new works when it hits the stage at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Ataloa Theatre in Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center in Ada. The event is free and open to the public.
The original work, “Symphony of Light,” is written by 2020 ECU Distinguished Alumni Dr. Ed Huckeby.
“Ed is known internationally for his many band compositions,” said Dr. Nick Meyers, ECU director of bands and percussion.
Huckeby directed the Allen, Oklahoma, high school band while he earned his degree from ECU.
Significant success in public schools led him to the college ranks where he became internationally recognized as an outstanding music educator and composer of more than 200 published works for concert and marching band.
Huckeby is now a freelance composer, arranger, conductor and clinician. Huckeby was invited to guest conduct the ECU concert bands in December 2019.
“During the fall of 2019, I approached Ed about writing a large-scale original work for the ECU Wind Ensemble,” Meyers said. “He was very excited about the possibility of writing this for his alma mater.”
The product of that conversation was “Symphony of Light.”
“We went back and forth talking about the piece and he began working on it in 2021,” he said.
“The piece was sent to me early in 2022 and the ECU Wind Ensemble began working on it in March.”
The symphonic suite celebrates the “Symphony of Light” which is present in everyday surroundings. The piece pulls inspiration from various sources of light, including rays of sunshine, the artificial glow of fluorescent and neon lights, reflections of light on water, the shades of the moon, and even the flicker of the lightening bug or firefly.
There are five movements within the composition: I. Daybreak, II. Reflections, III. Fireflies, IV. Dark Side of the Moon, and V. Neon.
Meyers said the piece was commissioned by a higher education instrumental ensemble consortium that includes eight other universities and the Gamma Theta chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity.
The ECU Wind Ensemble will also perform “Musica Ignota” by Ingrid Stolzel for its Oklahoma premiere, and a new transcription by Meyers, “Resurrection Chorale” from Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.